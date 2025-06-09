Fiji’s voice reverberates worldwide as tributes flood in

The late George “Fiji” Veikoso

George “Fiji” Veikoso’s music was more than sound, it was a powerful force that united islanders across the Pacific and touched hearts worldwide.

His reggae-infused songs carried messages of love, resilience, and island pride, making him an ambassador for Pacific culture on the global stage.

Born in Fiji and raised in Hawaii, Fiji’s hits like Sweet Darlin’, Lia, and Smoking Session became anthems for generations.

Since news of his passing, tributes have poured in from all corners of the world. Fellow artists, fans, and communities across the Pacific, the United States, and beyond have honoured his legacy.

Eremasi Tamanisau, a fellow music composer calls Fiji’s rise from humble beginnings to global acclaim monumental.

He urges young Fijian musicians to carry on his legacy and celebrate his achievements on a national scale.

“I guess my first memory of Fiji was back in 1984. That was when the Fiji Composers and Performers Association organized and hosted the inaugural Fiji National Song Contest. This was where all the original compositions were performed. He performed that together with the gang from Raiwaqa.”

Fiji Navy Band member Serusi Korodrau said George Fiji Veikoso was his role model and the inspiration behind his music career.

He notes that many of the band’s performances feature Fiji’s songs, keeping his spirit alive.

Suva student Sam Makove also shared Fiji’s influence shaped Fiji’s music industry and inspired countless local artists.

He recalls attending last year’s Homecoming Concert and says this year’s event will feel incomplete without him.

