Fiji's health status stagnant: Dr Lalabalavu

[File Photo]

While Fiji has advanced from a Low Middle-Income Country to a High Middle-Income Country, our health status indicators have remained stagnant over the past decade.

This was highlighted in the recently released Health Sector Review Report 2024 by the World Bank.

Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu states that despite the income progress, health indicators in Fiji have either remained unchanged or even declined compared to other countries in the same income group.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds in response to this, they are focusing on reshaping its services with an increased emphasis on Primary Health Care.

“The Ministry is working with the Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics, and the World Bank, as well as our partners such as ADB, DFAT, MFAT, JICA, KOICA and bilateral partners to undertake a significant overhaul of health facilities that support and facilitate a transformed Primary Health Care service for our people.”

Dr. Lalabalavu states that PHC is crucial for addressing Fiji’s most pressing health challenges, including non-communicable diseases and endemic infectious diseases.

He adds the Ministry is also finalizing its Primary Health Care Strategy, which will guide the transformation of PHC services across all levels in the coming years.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.