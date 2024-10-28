Fiji's faces challenges amid rising technology

While technological advancements are increasing, they also bring greater cyber security threats, leading the government to face significant challenges in establishing an effective cyber security framework.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica emphasized that they have ratified this in the Budapest Convention, which offers a global framework for Fiji to develop a robust cyber security infrastructure.

He adds the ministry is currently working on establishing a national computer emergency response task force to closely monitor attacks and implement effective remediation measures.

“You may have heard about the attack on the Suva City Council, and we anticipate such incidents will increase, especially as Fiji becomes more connected through Google. With faster access to Fiji, this presents a significant risk.”

He emphasizes the importance of ethical development that boosts productivity and efficiency, rather than leading to negative outcomes such as deception.