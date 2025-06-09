Fijians urged to be cautious online

Fijians are being urged to refrain sharing private moments and personal conflicts on social media as it often causes harm to those involved.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali warns that this form of online abuse is becoming a serious issue and posting contents to cause harm to an individual should not be entertained.

“The other thing is those of you who are doing this kind of thing, it shows a serious lack of humanity in you compassion respect for people which is supposed to be the Fijian way of life that is seriously missing but the law is also and the law is very serious about you so we’ve got our online safety commission and the commissioner is very determined that this things must be stopped and people who do these things must be brought to justice, so I am warning those people also.”

Ali says that anyone who is experiencing any form of abuse or attacks must seek readily available help.



Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran added to the sentiments saying that Fijians airing our private matters on social media is becoming a serious national issue.

“There seems to be a lot of personal stuff being publicly displayed and nobody should be humiliated in a way like that it damages relationships, damages trust if anybody is in distress because they feel that they are violated they can reach out to the online safety commission and the crisis centre line 1560 so that the person can get the immediate help needed and through online safety those images could be removed.”

The Ministry and FWCC continue to urge anyone experiencing abuse to seek immediate help through available support services. Reporting incidents is crucial to protecting victims and holding perpetrators accountable.

