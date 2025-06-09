Fijians reminded of fireworks hours and heavy penalties for breaches

[File Photo]

Fijians will be allowed to use fireworks between 5pm and 12 midnight on Diwali Day next Tuesday, and between 5pm and 10pm on any other day.

The Mineral Resources Department says any breaches will result in heavy fines of up to $400 or imprisonment for up to six months.

The department stresses that fireworks are not toys, but powerful pyrotechnic products classified under the UN Hazard Classification System as Class 1.3 and 1.4 explosives.

Class 1.3 fireworks are strictly for public displays conducted by a certified fireworks operator, while some Class 1.4 fireworks are consumer-grade and permitted for over-the-counter sale for private use.

The department is also urging Fijians to be considerate and respect the Hindu community’s Diwali prayers from 6pm to 7pm on Diwali Day.

It hopes for a fireworks incident-free festive season this year.

