Fijians celebrate Korean culture at K-POP Festival

The Civic Centre in Suva was abuzz with excitement as Fijians gathered in large numbers to celebrate Korean Popular Music, popularly known as K-POP, at the K-POP Fiji Festival.

The event was officially opened by the Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Kim Jin Hyung, who emphasized the festival’s role in showcasing Korean culture and nurturing a cultural blend between Koreans and Fijians.

The festival kicked off with an exhilarating Taekwondo performance, setting the stage for a series of energetic dance performances by crews from around the country.

The highlight of the festival is the competition among the dance crews, with performances judged to determine the K-POP festival champion, to be announced tonight.

The competition features a variety of performers, including the Suva Korean School, Eddie and Kima, and Black Crown, among others.

The K-POP Fiji Festival not only provides a platform for showcasing Korean pop culture but also promotes cultural exchange and unity, bringing together people from different backgrounds to enjoy music, dance, and performances.

The event highlights the growing popularity of K-POP in Fiji and the strong cultural ties between the two nations.