Fijiana player questioned, Matawalu’s wife recovering

Peni Matawalu (left), Iosefo Masi (right)

A member of the Fijiana team was questioned by police and released yesterday.

This comes as part of a domestic violence inquiry involving Fijian Drua player Iosefo Masi.

Masi, who has been stood down by the Drua, faces allegations of assaulting his de facto partner and had appeared in court following the incident.

FBC News has also learned that another Drua player, Peni Matawalu, is under investigation for similar allegations.

Matawalu is accused of assaulting his wife, who has just been released from the hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate both incidents and will provide further details as the cases progress.

