Fijian national killed in Sydney

[Source: 9News]

A Fijian national was killed in an alleged beating and stabbing incident in Sydney over the weekend.

He has been identified as 37-year-old Josese McGoon.

Australian Police say the victim was walking on Bangor Street in Guildford on Saturday afternoon with friend when he was attacked by men wearing black clothing and face covering.

Article continues after advertisement

9News reported that McGoon’s friend distracted one of the attackers and it was at this moment when the others attacked and stabbed McGoon.

McGoon’s friend returned to the scene after the attackers left and found the victim with injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A manhunt is underway across Sydney’s west for the three attackers.