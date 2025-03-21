Fijian national arrested in Samoa for drug case

[ Source: Samoan Government ]

A Fijian national has been taken into police custody following the discovery of illicit drugs and related paraphernalia at the Faleolo Regional Airport in Samoa.

According to Samoa Observer the incident occurred on Thursday when frontline customs officers from the Ministry of Customs and Revenue intercepted a zip-lock bag containing methamphetamine and a pipe used for smoking the substance.

The passenger had arrived from American Samoa and was transiting through Samoa with New Zealand as his final intended destination.

According to Samoa Police Commissioner Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo police were actively conducting interviews with the suspect and finalising charges, which could include possession of illicit substances, possession of drug-related utensils, and smuggling.

A statement released by the MCR confirmed that the illicit drugs were detected during routine inspections by customs officers, reinforcing their commitment to stringent border security measures.

He says the passenger was immediately detained, and the matter has been referred to the Ministry of Police, Prison, and Corrections Service for further investigation.

