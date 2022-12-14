Voter applauds Election process

Veena Ram.

45-year-old Veena Ram says she cast her vote with ease as there were no big lines to follow.

Ram was one of the voters who cast her vote at Bhawani Dayal Arya College in Nakasi commending the efforts of the Fijian Elections Office staff.

She says the process was well-organized.

“Okay, in the previous voting, I did see more crowd gather, however, this time I can see a little crowd, or maybe because of more polling stations and people are just coming in and doing their voting and so no crowd gathered at this time.”

Ram adds with her vote, she hopes to see more developments in the country.