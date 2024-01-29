Fiji used as transit point in recent drug seizure

With 13 people appearing in relation to the Nadi drug busts in the Magistrates Court today, Police have confirmed that Fiji was being used as a transit point and that the methamphetamine was destined for a foreign market.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa says they were able to ascertain this through joint efforts with their international law enforcement partners the Australian Federal Police and the Pacific Transnational Crime and Coordination Centre.

He says it is expected some of the spillover was for the local market.

ACP Waqa says they can also confirm that the illicit substances did arrive in Fiji in late December, and the exchange of the shipment of methamphetamine believed to be made outside of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone, and the packages were delivered via a barge.

He says the investigation revealed that the accused persons stored the illicit substances at private warehouse.

It is alleged that more than three tonnes were transported to Legalega and later more than one tonne to Maqalevu.

Those involved in the delivery and subsequent packing of the drugs have also been charged.

ACP Crime says the investigations are by no means over and they will be working closely with their foreign partners and expect to make more arrests.

Investigators are working with the Office of the DPP looking into the proceeds of crime.

He says investigation will also be pursuing information of the involvement of other locals as they cannot rule out the involvement of other persons of interest.

ACP Crime says investigations have also uncovered the involvement of a foreign national tied to a known syndicate, whom they are pursuing with the help of their international partners.

The Fiji Police Force has acknowledged with sincere gratitude the sharing of information resulting in the quick arrest of three of the main accused persons in the Northern Division as they were allegedly trying to flee the country.

ACP Crime says they also acknowledge those who voluntarily came forward with information of suspected illegal activities, resulting in other arrests.