Fiji urges stronger commonwealth unity at finance meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, represented the nation at the Commonwealth Finance Ministers’ Meeting, held on the sidelines of the 2025 World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C., United States

The high-level meeting, held under the theme “Strengthening Economic Resilience Amidst Economic Policy Shift,” brought together finance leaders from across the Commonwealth to address shared challenges and chart a path toward inclusive and sustainable development.

In his address, DPM Prasad commended Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey, on the launch of the new Strategic Plan 2025–2030, describing it as a forward-looking blueprint for the organization.

He particularly welcomed the Commonwealth’s leadership in promoting responsive democratic governance at a time when democratic institutions are under increasing pressure globally.

Prasad emphasized the importance of inclusive trade and development, noting the Commonwealth’s potential as a powerful free trading bloc.

He urged member states to harness their shared advantages—including common legal systems and language—to enhance access to development finance and drive economic cooperation.

He also reiterated that climate change must remain the Commonwealth’s core priority, especially for vulnerable regions like the Pacific.

