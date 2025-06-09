Fiji urged to boost kava production for rising overseas demand

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook ]

Fiji has a huge potential to become a world leader in premium kava production, but farmers must increase their output to meet fast-growing overseas demand.

This was highlighted by Fiji Kava Founder Zane Yoshida during a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna last week.

The meeting centered on strengthening the kava industry and exploring opportunities to further empower local farmers.

Yoshida highlighted the growing global appetite for high-quality Fijian kava, noting that international markets continue to open up at an unprecedented pace.

“There is huge potential for Fiji to lead the world in premium kava production. But the growth of international markets means farmers must scale up now. With the right investments, training, and industry-wide collaboration, we can ensure every Fijian kava farmer benefits.”

He stresses that Fiji must be ready to meet these opportunities through consistent supply and improved production capacity.

Minister Tunabuna says kava is one of Fiji’s most culturally significant and economically promising commodities but to take full advantage of the markets opening up overseas, farmers must produce more, maintain quality, and work closely with industry partners.

He adds that they welcome collaborations with leaders like Fiji Kava and other local kava companies to help uplift farmers and expand Fiji’s footprint in the international kava market.

