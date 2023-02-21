Fiji traditionally welcomes PM Marape

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, government ministers, delegations, and opposition members today gathered at the Grand Pacific Hotel to traditionally welcome the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape.

Prime Minister Marape is in the country on an official visit and also to be part of the special Pacific Island Forum meeting this Friday in Nadi.

While accepting the “vakamamaca,” Marape acknowledged the welcoming tradition accorded to him by the government and looked forward to bilateral talks aimed at strengthening key areas of mutual commitment between Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Article continues after advertisement

He is expected to meet with President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere later in the day.