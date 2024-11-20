Fiji to take advantage of exhibition

Fiji will take advantage of the trade exhibition of the People’s Republic of China to promote some of its key export products.

The exhibition will take place at the Vodafone Arena in Suva tomorrow, and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, MSMEs, and Communications Shaheen Ali says the government will use it to its advantage.

Ali says the exhibition will promote Fijian products to Chinese buyers and will help expand Fiji’s reach in the Chinese market.

“Fiji’s key export products, such as the mineral water that we are famous for, our non-nuclear batteries, health-based products like turmeric, also agriculture-based products is also growing in the Chinese market. And all this highlights immense potential for Fijian-made products and Fijian-grown products in China’s huge and rapidly expanding market.”

This exhibition will have 30 companies presenting their products.