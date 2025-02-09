Fiji to host PIPG conference

[ Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji /Facebook]

Fiji will host the 5th Pacific Islands Parliamentary Group (PIPG) Conference from August 25 to 29, following a key Working Group meeting in Tahiti.

The meeting was attended by Speaker of the Parliament Filimone Jitoko with Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu and leaders from French Polynesia, Tonga, the Solomon Islands, and Palau.

The aim was to discuss vital issues facing the region and the future of the PIPG.

Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu, says the Working Group was tasked with putting together a framework for the restructuring of the PIPG.

Seruiratu adds that bulk of the work now shifts to the Secretariat, which will work closely with the Working Group to ensure that the recommendations reach all members in time for the upcoming August conference.

“We exchanged the views, we debated on the issues as well, but of course with the spirit of collaboration and with the intention of having a successful outcome, we have been able to come to an agreement on the 15 recommendations.”

These recommendations aim to restructure the PIPG, revise its legal frameworks, improve governance, and strengthen financial and partnership strategies to address regional challenges.

19 PIPG member Parliaments will come together at the conference to discuss the recommendations and steer the organization towards its next step.