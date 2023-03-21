Fiji strengthens trade ties with NZ

[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji will continue to strengthen its relationship with New Zealand, particularly in the trade sector.

This comes as the Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, had a bilateral meeting with New Zealand’s Minister Trade and Export Growth, Damien O’Connor, yesterday.

Discussions were centered on the support for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the further enhancement of economic cooperation in trade and investment, including trade barriers, and other areas such as labor concerns.

Article continues after advertisement

Both nations look forward to further discussions on areas of mutual interest in the coming years.