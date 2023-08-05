Fiji still a safe place: Seruiratu

Opposition Leader and former Minister for Defense and National Security, Inia Seruiratu

Opposition Leader and former Minister for Defense and National Security, Inia Seruiratu, asserts that Fiji remains a secure destination.

Responding to security alerts issued by certain embassies, Seruiratu states that as a patriotic Fijian, he believes Fiji is safe for people and developers.

According to him, there is a great deal of pressure on national security stakeholders to play their part.

“We need to create the environment so that we can live together peacefully and harmoniously and at the same time create the environment for investment and growth. I have always stated when I was in government as Minister responsible for Defense, National Security, and Policing, We need national security for economic security, and we also need economic security for national security.”

Emphasizing the collective responsibility of national security stakeholders, Seruiratu calls for unified efforts to ensure a harmonious coexistence.

He adds Fiji is still a popular tourist and investment location.