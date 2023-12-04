Fiji-Singapore pact to boost climate action

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

In a landmark meeting aimed at advancing collaborative efforts in the fight against climate change, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the Minister in Charge of the Climate Change Secretariat of Singapore, Teo Chee Hean.

The meeting served as a platform to announce a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier in May, following cabinet approval, marking a significant stride in bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

The agreement signifies Singapore’s commitment to providing valuable technical assistance in the development of collaborative emission reduction projects in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

This collaboration, conducted under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, specifically focuses on carbon credits.

The initiative aims to facilitate the design and implementation of greenhouse gas emissions reduction activities, ensuring the transfer of credits from projects in Fiji to Singapore without compromising environmental integrity.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed gratitude for Singapore’s support, stating that this collaboration is a testament to the shared responsibility we bear in addressing the global climate crisis.

Both leaders expressed optimism about the positive impact of this collaboration and the potential for future joint initiatives to combat climate change.