MOH launches Fiji Share project

The Ministry of Health yesterday launched the Fiji SHARE project, a collaborative initiative between the French Polynesian Government, the Agence Française de Development (ADF), and the Fiji Government.

The Fiji SHARE Project, funded by the AFD, aims to strengthen the country’s capacity in arbovirus diagnosis, surveillance and operational research.

Minister for Health Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says this project focuses on the progressive transfer of technical expertise and research experience from ILM to the Fiji National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) at the Fiji Centre for Disease Control.

“Through their support and training, the NPHL Lab team at the Fiji CDC will grow in capacity in terms of the technical support and mentorship already provided to other Pacific Island Countries further helping to reduce the burden of arbovirus in our region”

Dr Lalabalavu further says that the total cost of the project, amounting to 1.2 million Euro which is approximately $FjD2.9 million, has been secured through the financing agreement between the Government of French Polynesia, AFD, and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.