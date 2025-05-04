Fiji secures US funding for ICT upgrades

[Source: Inside tech]

Fiji is ramping up its digital infrastructure with support from the US government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica states that this will help assess and upgrade the country’s growing ICT network.

He adds this includes improving nationwide connectivity, including to remote areas like Rotuma and tightening cybersecurity.

“I think it was important, Honourable Speaker, just to mention to the House, this is because of the way we view cyber security and its importance to government networks.”



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica adds that the government plans to boost use of its underutilized data centre at Berkeley Crescent, currently running at just 25 percent capacity, with potential to generate revenue.

He states that cybersecurity remains a key focus, with ongoing investments in firewalls, encryption, and threat detection.

