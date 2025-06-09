Fiji reviews biodiversity progress

Consultations for the Seventh National Report to the Convention on Biological Diversity in the Northern Division.

Fiji is taking stock of its biodiversity conservation efforts as consultations for the country’s Seventh National Report to the Convention on Biological Diversity continue in the Northern Division.

The report will assess the progress Fiji has made in protecting its natural environment, identify existing challenges, and help shape future actions to manage the country’s natural resources sustainably.

Senior Environment Officer with the Ministry of Environment, Josua Waqanivalu, says the government remains committed to protecting biodiversity through environmental policies, legislation, partnerships and community engagement.

“In fulfilling this mandate, the Ministry strives to protect and conserve Fiji’s biodiversity and ecosystem, provide a sustainable use of management of natural resources, strengthen environmental governance and compliance with environmental laws and regulations, enhance climate resilience and adaptation across all sectors, and support communities’ participation in inclusive decision-making in environmental management.”

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Waqanivalu says the reporting process allows Fiji to measure its achievements under the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan while identifying gaps, lessons learned and areas that require greater attention.

He says Fiji’s forests, rivers, wetlands, mangroves and marine ecosystems continue to play a vital role in supporting livelihoods, strengthening climate resilience and contributing to the country’s economy and cultural identity.

Waqanivalu adds that protecting these natural resources requires a collective effort, with communities, traditional resource owners, civil society organisations and the private sector all playing an important role in safeguarding Fiji’s environmental future.

The consultations currently underway in the North will contribute to Fiji’s Seventh National Report, which is submitted every four years to help guide national biodiversity and conservation priorities.

The consultation team is expected to continue its engagements in Savusavu and Taveuni later this week.