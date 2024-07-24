Fiji reaching a breaking point: Rev Tugi

[File Photo]

Fiji Council of Churches General Secretary Reverend Simione Tugi says Fiji’s drug problem is reaching a breaking point.

Reverend Tugi says the church has a significant role in addressing this problem, given that the majority of drug users are Christians.

He agrees that the church cannot overlook the issue, saying that drugs are demonic and need spiritual intervention.

Article continues after advertisement

Reverend Tugi says that Fiji has about 1,193 villages, and with each village having a church, it is the best platform to raise awareness about drugs.

He urges pastors to preach on issues that affect the nation and the people, including drugs.

“The issue right now in Fiji is drugs; we are reaching a breaking point. This is a demonic thing.”

Reverend Tugi says many sermons are happening across the country, and he hopes that church leaders are using the platform to discuss the issue of drugs.

The Reverend also stresses the sin of omission, where people tend to ignore the problems facing society.

He says if a church leader is aware of the issue of drugs and remains silent, it is considered a sin of omission.