Fiji pushes global support to protect SIDS from crime

The country is facing a surge in drug trafficking and organised crime that threatens national security and social cohesion.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told the United Nations General Assembly that the crisis spans the vast maritime domain and requires a holistic response.

He said law enforcement must be paired with mental health support, community recovery programs, and trauma-informed care for those affected.

On the development front, Rabuka highlighted the urgent need to operationalize the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index to better assess Small Island Developing States’ needs.

He explained that the MVI accounts for environmental fragility, economic vulnerability, and structural constraints, providing a more accurate measure than GDP per capita alone.

The Prime Minister stressed that implementing the MVI is a matter of development justice.

He said it ensures that small island countries like Fiji are not left behind due to outdated income-based classifications and allows for targeted international support that addresses their unique vulnerabilities.

