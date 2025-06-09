Fiji prioritizes climate investments

Fiji is boosting its climate change response by investing more in community training, resilient infrastructure, and nature-based defences.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, highlighted local efforts like mangrove restoration and seawall construction as examples of a deliberate move towards sustainable, community-led resilience.

She shared this during the opening of the week-long Human Rights, Climate Change, and Business in the Pacific Diplomacy Training Workshop.

Qereqeretabua says climate justice demands inclusive planning and implementation that prioritises marginalised and rural communities.

“Climate impacts threaten rights that are fundamental, the right to life, the right to health, to food, to housing, to cultural identity and to self-determination, and that’s why we have adopted a rights-based approach to climate governance.”

Qereqeretabua adds Climate Change Act of 2021 guides Fiji’s efforts.

