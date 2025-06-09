Fiji positioned as regional hub with OPHF website launch

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Fiji has taken another major step in its growing global leadership on planetary health.

This is following the launch of the Oceania Planetary Health Forum (OPHF) website, which will serve as the central platform for regional action on climate and environmental health challenges.

The site was launched by Director of Public Health at SPC, Dr Berlin Kafoa, and reinforces Fiji’s position as the designated Global Planetary Health Hub for Oceania, a recognition secured through the Pacific Planetary Health Research Centre (PPHRC), established earlier this year.

Article continues after advertisement

The PPHRC, which hosts key WISH and RISE projects, has been endorsed by the Planetary Health Alliance as the region’s official hub, placing Fiji at the centre of efforts to strengthen resilience across the Pacific.

The new website will support researchers, policymakers and community leaders by sharing place-based knowledge, highlighting initiatives, and advancing the 2025 OPHF Call to Action.

It also aims to amplify Indigenous and local knowledge to ensure culturally grounded solutions.

OPHF Committee Chair, Professor Aaron Jenkins, says the platform comes at a critical time for the region.

“Our islands are on the front lines of the global ecological crisis. The OPHF website is more than just a resource; it is a shared canoe for our region to paddle in unison,”

He says the goal is to move from isolated efforts to a unified movement that prioritises the health of people, land and oceans.

The Oceania Planetary Health Forum brings together experts in health, environment, education and governance to advance equitable and sustainable development across the region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.