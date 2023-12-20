Fiji Nurses grievances settled

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations]

Following intense negotiations, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Fiji Nurses Association have finally reached an agreement, settling the nurses’ long-standing grievances.

The resolution was achieved through the mediation efforts of the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh commended his team and lauded the good faith displayed by both parties.

Singh says positive approach by the Ministry has seen a number of disputes resolved in the past few months.

He emphasized the importance of collective bargaining and reiterated the government’s commitment to upholding International Labour Organization core conventions.

Permanent Secretary Maritino Nemani expressed his gratitude for the collaborative spirit that led to the agreement.

He hailed it as a win-win solution, signifying mutual trust and understanding towards a common goal if serving Fijians.

Nemani hopes that these resolutions and better working conditions for our nurses can form part of the Health Ministry’s retention strategy to minimize nurses seeking work in other parts of the world.