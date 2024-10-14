Fiji moves closer to a cashless society

Fiji has taken another step towards becoming a cashless society.

This comes as Vodafone’s M-PAiSA and Digicel’s MyCash mobile wallets are now fully integrated to the National Payment System operated by the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

For Vodafone M-PAiSA, this achievement is a culmination of years of commitment to providing innovative financial solutions to its customers.

M-PAiSA and MyCash users will now be able to transfer money in near real time from their banks into their mobile wallets and vice-versa.

This new integration covers all commercial banks – ANZ, Baroda, Bred, BSP, HFC and Westpac.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive Elenoa Biukoto says the connection to NPS will generate more economic activity as the flow of cash will be easy.

“The launch of the NPS is a testament to a collective determination to empower citizens and drive economic prosperity for all Fijians regardless of their status and geographical location.”

Digicels Head of Mobile Financial Services Anup Kumar says this will bring financial inclusion enhancing the lives of many individuals.

“This also marks a huge difference in the Fiji economy. And it also marks a digital platform financial services for the unbanked and those who are not part of the financial system.”

RBF Governor Arif Ali says this is much more than a technological upgrade, adding that it’s a leap toward a more inclusive, connected, and user-friendly financial ecosystem.