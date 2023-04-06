Fiji Media Council comes back to life

Members of the Fiji Media Council.

Members of Fijian Media have begun working to revive the Fiji Media Council, whose last operation was before the introduction of the 2010 Media Industry Development Authority decree.

The council is made up of national media, government, and community reps whose primary role is to handle complaints and keep tabs on media standards.

This comes on a day Parliament is set to vote on the repeal of the MIDA Act 2010.

The operation of the Fiji Media Council is guided by the media code of ethics with key objectives to promote high journalistic standards, protect the media’s independency, uphold freedom of speech and expression and justify the public rights to be informed accurately and fairly.

The council also supports an independent and effective complaints committee and stimulates a code of ethics and practice for journalists and media organizations.

Members of the media leaders have also agreed to rebuild the council that is relevant, responsible, and proactive to public concerns and complaints.

More information on the process and procedures and the operation of the Media Council will be announced later.