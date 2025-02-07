Fiji leads Pacific in labor mobility

[File Photo]

Fiji led the Pacific in worker deployments through the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme as of June last year, with over 100,000 Pacific Islanders participating in Australian and New Zealand labor programs.

This growth necessitates comprehensive policies to protect these workers and ensure safe, dignified migration.

This need was highlighted at the first Labour Mobility Policy Consultation, organized by the International Organization for Migration and the Ministry of Employment in Suva.

Permanent Secretary Maritino Nemani noted labor mobility’s increasing role in the Pacific and its potential to enhance climate resilience, adding that Fiji’s status as both a sending and receiving country makes policy development timely.

IOM Fiji Chief of Mission Solomon Kantha emphasized the consultation’s importance, reflecting a collective commitment to addressing labor mobility challenges and advancing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly, and Regular Migration.

He adds the initiative aims to tackle these challenges, offering benefits like economic empowerment, skills development, remittances, and strengthened climate resilience.

The workshop included key government agencies, civil society organizations, and faith-based organizations.