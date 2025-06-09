Fiji launches $5K agriculture innovation competition

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook ]

The Business Assistant Fiji has launched the Fiji Agriculture Innovate Competition, giving three of the country’s most innovative farmers the chance to win $5,000 in cash and a fully funded spot at the 2026 MSMEs Conference.

The competition aims to identify high-potential agribusinesses, promote their products, and showcase value-adding and sustainable initiatives.

The competition was launched yesterday and will close on January 14, 2026. Following the application process, 20 individuals will be selected to undergo virtual boot camps and mentorship sessions, where they can further develop their agricultural ideas.

Along with the cash prize, the winner will secure a fully funded opportunity to participate in the MSMEs Conference, where their product will be showcased to an audience of more than 300 people, including potential investors.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the launch of the competition is a major step toward strengthening the nation’s agricultural innovation ecosystem.

“The Agri Innovate Competition 2025 is an important step in our shared mission to empower agri-preneurs, strengthen domestic agri-food systems, and build a resilient agriculture sector,”

He adds that the competition aligns with the government’s commitment to modernising agriculture, boosting domestic production, reducing imports, and empowering MSMEs, and encourages farmers to take part to launch themselves into the agribusiness space.

