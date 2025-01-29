Fiji, Kiribati strengthen ties

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau (left), Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Fiji and Kiribati reaffirmed cooperation in key areas during a high-level meeting yesterday afternoon.

Both nations share a commitment to regional peace, unity, and prosperity as Pacific Vuvale.

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka, met with Kiribati President Taneti Maamau to discuss climate change, oceans, economic growth, trade, tourism, defense and security, and labor mobility.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

Leaders explored new initiatives to empower their people, promote economic growth, and foster regional solidarity.

The meeting prioritized the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding for Development Cooperation.

Rabuka highlighted Fiji’s Foreign Policy White Paper as a guiding framework for global engagements, emphasizing the Pacific region’s centrality in development efforts.

He also elaborated on the “Ocean of Peace” declaration, which will be considered at the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in September in Solomon Islands. This initiative will contribute to global peace and security.