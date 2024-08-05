Fiji gets thumbs up for doing business

There has been a massive shift in the ease of doing business in Fiji.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says that a growing number of investors and brands are finding it easier to do business in the country compared to previous years.

According to Hill, this positive trend reflects the Fijian government’s strong support for business and tourism sectors.

He says these advancements have largely been attributed to the proactive measures and supportive policies implemented by the government.

“A conversation with Google just recently, that basically said Fiji was the peak of all their investment partners around the world in terms of, you know, getting something through. So, I think in that sense, there’s been, you know, dramatic changes in terms of ease of doing business.”



Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill

According to Hill, the positive changes are a direct result of the administration’s commitment to supporting both business and tourism.

With these developments, Hill adds that Fiji is positioning itself as a leading hub for investment and tourism, leveraging its supportive policies and cost advantages to attract global brands and investors.

Investment Fiji received approximately 1,100 foreign investment enquiries from investors to set up businesses in Fiji.

This is after the successful efforts of Investment Fiji in promoting the business potential of the country, which was done through various means also including the inaugural Fiji Tourism Investment Summit.