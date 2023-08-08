Fiji focuses on development of green skills among youths

Fiji has set its focus on the development of green skills among youths as part of efforts to help address environmental challenges in the country.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, highlighted this at the Pre-International Youth Day Celebration held at the Civic Center in Labasa today.

Saukuru says the vision recognizes the vital role that our youth play in the conservation and preservation of our environment for a sustainable future.

“By acquiring these skills, young people are not only enhancing their own employability but also contributing to the transition towards a greener, more sustainable world … they are the change-makers, trailblazers, and the driving force behind the green revolution.”



Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru.

Saukuru says there is always hope in the unwavering spirit of our youth, who choose to embrace their potential and thrive in the midst of every adversity.

He has called for strengthened partnerships between the public and private sectors to help achieve this vision, emphasizing the power of collaboration.

The Minister also provided assurance that the People’s Coalition Government will invest in programmes to help support the development of green skills among youths.

A Youth Career Fair was also held alongside the celebration, which provided a platform for youths to explore various career paths available in the country.

The theme for the 2023 International Youth Day Celebration is “Green Skills Towards A Sustainable World”