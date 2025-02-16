Fiji eyes carbon market

[ Source : Fiji Government ]

A proposed framework for a voluntary carbon market is set to be tabled for government consideration, offering new opportunities for traditional forest owners, leaseholders and carbon emitters in Fiji.

This framework aims to enable resource owners to directly engage with foreign carbon markets, providing a pathway for the country to contribute to global climate action while benefiting from carbon offset programs.

The consultation process for the framework is underway, hosted by the First Nation (Fiji) Resources Foundation.

Deborah Hadassah Duaibe / Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change

According to Deborah Hadassah Duaibe, a representative from the foundation, the framework will include recommendations based on feedback received during the consultation.

“This kinds of things keeps the Carbon sharks at bay because there’s a lot of middlemen coming in to Fiji trying to portray themselves well for indigenous people, they’re not they’re just people, like any other people, there’s nothing wrong with them making money, but the question we must ask ourselves as landowners do we benefit or are we just getting Five percent of the deal.”

These suggestions will help shape the standards, guidelines, and pathways that will govern interactions between carbon buyers and resource owners in Fiji.

The framework is poised to open up a revenue stream for traditional forest owners and leaseholders by facilitating their participation in international carbon markets.

By setting clear guidelines and standards, it will ensure that carbon trading is carried out fairly and transparently, benefiting local resource owners while contributing to global efforts to mitigate climate change.