Fiji explores avenues of advancing social inclusion

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Colombian government’s social integration initiatives aim to address many of the challenges also common to Fiji, particularly in relation to vulnerable communities.

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya, met with officials from the Colombian Secretariat for Social Integration of Bogota to exchange insights and explore solutions for tackling exclusion, violence, and child protection.

Tabuya drew inspiration from Colombia’s 20 specialized care spaces, which provide comprehensive support and services for individuals at risk of violence, child exploitation, and other forms of marginalization.

The services are designed to operate around the clock, offering a safe haven for those in need of urgent care and long-term rehabilitation.

Tabuya also visited the Centro Amar (Centre of Love), a facility dedicated to supporting children and adolescents at risk, including those involved in child labour or whose parents work overnight.

At the Centre, children are provided with a nurturing environment that prioritizes their development and wellbeing.

The centre’s model also emphasizes integrating parents into the caregiving process, with a focus on strengthening family units and promoting violence-free parenting.