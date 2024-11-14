Fiji enhances detection amid international drug trafficking concerns

Fiji is strengthening its detection capabilities and sending a clear message to deter people from bringing drugs into the country.

This follows a recent major international drug bust in Spain, where packages labelled “Fiji” were among the items seized, raising questions about their origin.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, stated that it doesn’t seem logical for these packages to be routed through Spain and then make their way back to Fiji.

Home Affairs Minister, Pio Tikoduadua

However, Tikoduadua said the incident emphasizes that no nation is immune to the threat of drug trafficking.

“We’re trying to send a message across to people who want to bring drugs to Fiji. Do not do that. Do not bring drugs to Fiji because we will catch you. And this gives us better eyes and detection abilities.”

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, stated that this situation rings alarm bells, warning of a potential surge in crime.

“So it makes it all the more important that we work hard to enhance our border. Now, this is also for the narcotics, but as the minister mentioned, you have very wide maritime zones and maritime security concerns.”

Michii added that international collaboration and partnership are key to addressing the escalating issue.

Meanwhile, in partnership with the Japanese Government, the United Nations Development Programme handed over FirstDefenders and TruNarc equipment to the Fiji Revenue Customs Services and other border agencies.

The FirstDefender and TruNarc are high-end, handheld equipment that border officials will use to scan and test for drugs, harmful chemicals, and substances alike.

It provides border officials with an on-the-spot assessment of the classification of the drugs without having to wait days or weeks for official test results to return.