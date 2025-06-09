Fiji endorses new partnership with UN

The United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific will be providing support Fiji’s efforts in strengthening national arms control measures.

Cabinet approved the new partnership yesterday.

The agreement will enable the implementation of the project ‘Enhancing Fiji’s Arms Control System and Supporting Melanesian Arms Trade Treaty Implementation’, aimed at improving inter-agency coordination and ensuring more effective oversight of arms-related activities in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The initiative, funded through the Arms Trade Treaty Voluntary Trust Fund, has a total budget of $199,800.

It also seeks to support broader Melanesian participation in the ATT, reinforcing regional stability and responsible arms transfer standards.

In addition, the project will help Fiji meet its international obligations while building stronger, safer systems for monitoring and regulating arms movement.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.