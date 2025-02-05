Fiji economic growth on track

Fiji’s economy is projected to grow 3.4% this year, matching the 2010-2019 average, after 3% growth in 2024, according to Westpac Fiji.

They expect this growth if current projections hold.

First-quarter data will provide a clearer economic picture.

Article continues after advertisement

Westpac noted double-digit credit growth, with total commercial bank loans up 13.1% to $9.5 billion in November 2024.

The largest loan growth contributors were wholesale, retail, hotel, and restaurants (4%), followed by private individuals, real estate, business, construction, and manufacturing.

Private sector credit grew 11.4% in 2024, and broad money increased 8.4%.