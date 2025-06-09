Fiji clears final step to exit EU blacklist

File photo

The Cabinet has approved Fiji to join the Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters.

This is the last step for Fiji to be removed from the European Union’s list of non-cooperative countries (EU Blacklist).

Fiji was added to the EU Blacklist in 2019.

Since then, Fiji, through the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services, has carried out major reforms to meet EU requirements and secure its removal from the list.

