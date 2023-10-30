Fiji calls for regional commitment to women’s empowerment

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua has called for action-oriented initiatives to empower women into leadership roles.

Qereqeretabua made the comments during the 53rd Meeting of the Committee of Representatives of Governments and Administrations and the 13th Conference of the Pacific Community in Noumea, New Caledonia.

She adds that if the leaders do not take ownership, then the stark reality for many women in the region will remain the same.

She highlighted that the Pacific region must work together to transform the region and the world for the best outcomes for all people, including women and girls.

According to the Assistant Minister, the voices of women and girls must be at the center of climate discussions and decision-making processes.

Qereqeretabua says stronger regional cooperation will help advance the Pacific’s prosperity by promoting women’s empowerment and leadership at all levels of development.