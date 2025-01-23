Fiji braces for impact as US cuts WHO ties

The United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization is expected to impact Fiji, according to Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu.

While he did not elaborate, Dr. Lalabalavu states that the move will affect WHO’s operations, which will inevitably trickle down to member countries including Fiji.

The U.S., historically the largest financial contributor to WHO announced its withdrawal on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

This decision marks the second time President Donald Trump has pulled the U.S. out of the global health agency, fulfilling his campaign promise to reject global institutions.

For smaller island countries like Fiji, the organization provides technical support, funding, and resources crucial to strengthening healthcare systems and addressing public health challenges.

The U.S. withdrawal raises concerns about the agency’s ability to continue operating at full capacity.

As the largest donor, the U.S. has historically influenced WHO policies and priorities.

The funding cuts will likely affect programs and initiatives that benefit developing countries including Fiji.

Trump’s decision stems from his criticism of WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health experts warn that the withdrawal not only isolates the U.S from global health efforts but also undermines international cooperation during health emergencies.