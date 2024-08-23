Fiji-Australia partnership strengthens border security

[Source: Supplied]

As part of the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Partnership, the Australian Border Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service have signed a new joint work program, paving the way for strengthened collaboration on border security.

The 2024-2025 joint work program celebrates the first anniversary of the ABF’s presence in Fiji.

This agreement reflects the strong and enduring relationship between Australia and Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Over the past year, the Australian Border Force has stationed two officers in Fiji as part of its Pacific Network.

These officers have collaborated closely with local border agencies and the Oceania Customs Organization, conducting in-country workshops, training sessions, and joint operations.

Their efforts have significantly enhanced Fiji’s ability to manage emerging border risks in the maritime, aviation, and cargo sectors.

A key focus of the collaboration has been the fight against revenue leakage and the promotion of legitimate trade and travel, particularly through FRCS’s Gold Card initiative.

The new program strengthens the ongoing efforts by further advancing capabilities in key areas such as maritime security, intelligence, and targeting operations, along with improved screening processes for containers, cargo, and mail.

It also places a strong emphasis on trade-related priorities within enforcement, revenue, and compliance.