Fiji and Indonesia strengthen connections

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says Fiji is privileged to share deepening diplomatic relations with a number of nations.

He made the comments while launching the Fiji-Indonesia Friendship Association in Suva last night.

Ratu Wiliame says these bilateral and multilateral partnerships strengthen economic ties, boost cultural exchanges, and facilitate dialogue on key global issues such as security and climate change.

He says Fiji and Indonesia share mutual links in ethnicity, language, culture, and shared development goals.



The President says that the elevated effort will further seal existing ties that will unleash joint capabilities to working together for common interests, as well as connecting the Southeast Asia region with Small Island Developing States such as Fiji.

Indonesian Ambassador to Fiji, Dupito D. Simamora sys the Association is envisioned as a platform to elevate existing bonds to new heights through deeper and stronger heart-to-heart connections between our peoples and nations.



