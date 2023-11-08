Fiji and Cook Islands cement closer ties

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his Cook Islands counterpart Mark Brown [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In a historic moment at the Pacific ACP meeting today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his Cook Islands counterpart Mark Brown signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The Agreement is on development cooperation, cementing the two countries commitment to fostering closer ties and collaboration.

This MOU, signed on the fringes of the PACP meeting, marks a significant step towards enhancing the already strong relationship between Fiji and the Cook Islands.

The leaders recognize the importance of regional cooperation and the shared interests of their nations in various sectors, including healthcare, law, and the exchange of skilled labour.



Notably, thousands of Fijians have contributed to the Cook Islands’ development, working in various sectors, while a significant number have found employment as lawyers in the Cook Islands.

Simultaneously, Cook Island citizens have served as doctors and medical professionals in Fiji, enriching both nations’ expertise in healthcare and law.

Rabuka says this MOU reflects their commitment to further strengthen these bonds.”

Cook Islands PM Brown adds this is a testament to their enduring friendship and the shared goals for the prosperity and well-being of our peoples.

The MOU encompasses various areas of cooperation, with a particular focus on further facilitating the exchange of skilled labour, sharing expertise, and fostering economic development.

Both leaders expressed their optimism for the future of Fiji and the Cook Islands, emphasising their commitment to regional unity and the pursuit of shared objectives.