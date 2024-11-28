Fiji and China to collaborate on drug rehabilitation efforts

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/ Facebook]

Fiji Corrections Services Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa has shared the vision with Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian to establish a rehabilitation center for drug and sexual offenders.

Dr. Nakarawa says this would enable the FCS to implement specialized rehabilitation programs aimed at addressing addiction.

Dr. Nakarawa met with Ambassador Jian earlier this week.

The meeting highlighted the commitment of both nations to address the growing challenges posed by drug-related offenses in Fiji.

The meeting provided an opportunity to explore potential collaboration as development partners and to identify areas where China could offer assistance.

Ambassador Jian has conveyed China’s willingness to support the Fiji Corrections Services, similar to its partnership with the Fiji Police Force.

Ambassador Jian says this assistance may also encompass training programs for officers.