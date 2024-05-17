Fiji and China forge strong economic ties

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and China have the potential for strong economic cooperation.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka at the Talanoa on Celebrations for the 50th Anniversary of China-Fiji Diplomatic Ties and Food Tasting at the Chinese Embassy recently.

DPM Gavoka emphasised the importance of developing relationships with China, particularly in the areas of trade and aviation.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian says since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China has always regarded Fiji as a good partner and close friend, supporting Fiji in choosing its own development path for national revitalization.

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya highlighted that it was important to understand the origins of the China-Fiji diplomacy.

Tabuya also suggested extending celebrations to the maritime islands in Lau, Ovalau and Kadavu.