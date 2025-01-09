Fiji Airways welcomes new ATR aircraft

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Airways has expanded its fleet with the addition of two ATR 72-600 aircraft.

This move is designed to enhance domestic connectivity across Fiji and the South Pacific.

The first aircraft arrived on December 29, 2024, followed by the second last Sunday.

This fleet expansion aligns with the airline’s strategy to increase capacity and provide more frequent and efficient services particularly on routes in the Northern Division.

The ATR 72-600 aircraft, each with a seating capacity of 68 will be primarily used on key domestic routes including those connecting Fiji’s northern and Western Divisions.

These routes, such as Nadi-Suva and Labasa have experienced growing demand for air travel.

In the longer term, Fiji Airways plans to introduce additional ATR aircraft to further strengthen its regional network and improve access to underserved areas.



[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Airways CEO and Managing Director Andre Viljoen explained that these new aircraft represent a significant investment in the airline’s domestic operations.

He said that the fleet expansion would help meet the rising demand for domestic travel and improve connectivity particularly between domestic and international services through the airline’s Nadi Hub.

This expansion is part of the airline’s broader effort to enhance service efficiency and provide passengers with more convenient travel options.

In addition to the fleet expansion, Fiji Airways has also introduced new uniforms for its domestic and regional subsidiary, Fiji Link.

These new uniforms are now aligned with the signature Fiji Airways brand, contributing to a more standardized and professional appearance across both divisions.

This uniform change is part of the airline’s broader branding strategy to enhance the customer experience and maintain a consistent image across all touch points.