Fiji Airways now flying to New Caledonia

Fiji Airways is now flying direct to New Caledonia.

The maiden flight this morning witnessed a diverse array of passengers, including Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka, Fijian Drua players, Fiji 7s players and other key stakeholders.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in Nadi, Gavoka emphasizes the importance of this new air route as a tangible manifestation of Fiji’s commitment to regional unity.

He applauds Fiji Airways for its consistent dedication to enhancing connectivity throughout the Pacific, facilitating easier travel and stronger ties between nations.

The direct flights, scheduled twice a week, are poised to meet the growing demand for travel between Fiji and New Caledonia.

Deputy Prime Minister Gavoka expresses confidence that the frequency of flights could be increased in response to the rising popularity of this convenient air link.