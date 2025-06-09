Fiji Airways eyes impact of U.S. visa bonds

Fiji Airways is monitoring the impact of a new United States visa bond requirement that could significantly increase the cost of travel for Fijians travelling there.

From January 21st, Fiji has been included in a U.S. pilot program that may require certain Fijian travellers applying for B1 and B2 visas for tourism or business to post a bond of between $5000 and $15 000 US dollars before a visa is granted.

The U.S. Department of State says the bond will be set at the time of the visa interview and will only apply if the applicant is otherwise eligible.

The bond will be refunded if travellers leave the United States on time, do not travel, or are refused entry.

However, it may be forfeited if a visitor overstays, remains in the U.S. illegally, or attempts to change their immigration status after arrival.

As part of the conditions, travellers who post a bond must enter and exit the United States only through designated airports.

While initial guidance listed Boston Logan, New York’s JFK, and Washington Dulles airports, Fiji Airways does not fly to these destinations. However, Los Angeles has now been added to this list where Fiji Airways flies.

In a response to FBC News, a Fiji Airways spokesperson says affected travellers will be required to use only approved ports of entry, including Los Angeles.

The airline is working with the Government to support passengers.

“Fiji Airways continues to work closely with the Government of Fiji to explore solutions and support for Fijian travellers,”.

FBC News had asked whether the policy has already affected forward bookings and whether routing restrictions could impact the airline’s operations.

While Fiji Airways did not comment on any immediate changes to bookings, it says it is continuing to assess the situation as more details emerge.

The U.S. says the policy is based on visa overstay data and is being implemented as a pilot program.

For many Fijians, the bond requirement could make travel to the United States significantly more expensive and potentially out of reach for families, students, and small business operators.

Authorities also stress that paying the bond does not guarantee a visa and that applicants must only submit payment if directed by a U.S. consular officer.

The program applies regardless of where the visa application is lodged.

